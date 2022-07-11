Wakefield: Boy's body pulled from canal as temperatures soar
- Published
A teenager is believed to have died after getting into trouble while swimming in a West Yorkshire canal.
Police were called at 14:11 BST to reports of a person in difficulty in the South Washlands area of the Aire and Calder Navigation, near Wakefield.
Emergency services later recovered the body of a male after a search.
West Yorkshire Police said formal identification is yet to take place but it is believed to be that of a teenage boy from Wakefield.
The force said the boy's family is receiving support while enquiries are ongoing.
It comes just two days after a 16-year-old boy died after swimming at an abandoned quarry in Lancashire.
Police said he "got into difficulty" after getting into the water at Dawber Delph in Appley Bridge, on Saturday.
Both deaths came as forecasters warned of rising temperatures and the Met Office predicted the "hottest day of the year".
Police and emergency services issued warnings last year amid a spate of drownings as people took to the water as temperatures soared.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.