Police issue rogue drugs warning after man dies in West Yorkshire
- Published
Police are warning of a possible "rogue" batch of illegal drugs after a man died and two others were left seriously ill.
Officers were called to an address on Bradford Road, in Batley, on Saturday where they found a 40-year-old man dead.
Two other men found in the property were taken to hospital where they remain.
West Yorkshire Police said the cause of death had not yet been confirmed.
Det Insp Simon Reddington said: "We are in the process of establishing what has happened here and cannot rule out that this tragic death and the illness suffered by these males were connected to a possible rogue batch of illegal drugs.
"This may include so-called cannabis edible drugs.
"I would urge people to reconsider before using illicit substances - the dangers of taking drugs are well known and all drugs pose a risk.
"People who take drugs don't always know what's in them, the effects they may have or where they have come from."
The force said that anybody who felt unwell after taking illegal drugs should seek urgent medical attention.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.