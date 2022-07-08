Beeston crash: Boy, five, dies after being hit by car
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Leeds.
The child was struck by a black Nissan Note in Camberley Street, Beeston, at about 16:55 BST on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The boy, who has not been formally identified, was taken to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the force said.
Witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision is asked to contact police.
