South Elmsall: Green light for Next warehouse plan
- Published
Retailer Next has been given the go-ahead to build a fourth warehouse which will create more than 400 jobs in a former coal-mining town.
It was approved after a meeting was told how "special circumstances" allowed for development on greenbelt land due to job opportunities locally.
There are already three warehouses at the site off Field Lane in South Elmsall, near Wakefield.
About 80% of existing staff live in Wakefield and Doncaster postcode areas.
Parish councillors had objected to the development, citing the need for increased traffic measures to be imposed during construction.
'Seeking jobs'
Steve Tulley, councillor for South Kirkby and South Elmsall ward, spoke at Wakefield Council's planning meeting about concerns over traffic and congestion.
However, he welcomed the creation of more jobs in the former coal mining area, adding: "We are seeking jobs for our kids and our grandkids going forward."
He told the meeting: "I do have concerns about taking up greenbelt land.
"But I also have concerns about job prospects and employment going forward.
"Whether we like it or not, we lost major well-paid jobs in the coal mining industry."
He said the salaries were not "six or seven-figure salaries" but "it is better than where we were".
The plan, which includes a distribution centre, also includes building offices, internal roads and a bridge linking the warehouse to Next's three other sites nearby.
Approval of the scheme means the number of employees at Next's South Elmsall base could rise above 5,000, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.