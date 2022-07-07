Huddersfield play-offs disorder: Appeal to identify suspects
Images of 14 Huddersfield Town fans have been released following violence at a Championship play-off match.
The disorder happened at the end of the game between Huddersfield Town and Luton Town at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield on Monday 16 May.
Many Huddersfield fans went on to the pitch, with some "throwing missiles," police said.
Anyone who recognises any of the males pictured has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the force said the incident, which involved only a "small minority" of those at the game, was in "complete contrast" to the rest of the fixture which had been "peaceful and good-natured".
Officers said one male had been arrested in connection with the disorder and a juvenile male had been "dealt with" by the Youth Offending Team.
Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer said: "We are now in a position to release images of persons we want to identify in connection with what took place.
"Arrests have already been made and officers are committed to fully investigating offending which took place at the end of the fixture."
