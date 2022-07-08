Huddersfield rape: Mario Sztojka jailed for town centre attack
A man who raped a woman in a town centre street has been jailed for 18 years.
Mario Sztojka, 26, attacked his victim on Lower Viaduct Street in Huddersfield in the early hours of 26 May, 2021.
He was identified as a suspect days after the attack and a major operation to track him down led to his arrest in December.
Police described him as a "dangerous and predatory sex offender" who "did everything he could to evade justice".
Sztojka, of Meltham Road, Huddersfield, was found guilty of two counts of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
He was given an 18-year jail sentence and must serve at least 12 years in prison.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "He did everything he could to evade justice for the serious sexual assault he inflicted on his victim and was caught following persistent, methodical police work which allowed us to eventually hunt him down.
"Despite strong evidence against him, he chose to put his victim through the ordeal of a trial and this has been reflected in the sentence imposed on him."
