Leeds: Virtual tour inside city's two new hospitals
A first look around two new hospitals planned for Leeds has been revealed in a virtual tour.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust plans to build a hospital for adults and a new hospital for children on the site of Leeds General Infirmary.
Work to prepare the land in the city centre has now been completed and it is ready for construction to start.
The project has been described as "one of the most important developments in the city for a generation".
The two new hospitals - one for adults and a new home for Leeds Children's Hospital - will be combined in a single building.
The children's hospital will also house the largest single maternity centre in the UK, with specialist neonatal services.
Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The building of two new hospitals in Leeds is one of the most important developments in the city for a generation.
"Not only will it bring further improvements in healthcare across the region, it will also play a vital role in regenerating the city centre and drive economic growth across the north. And this plan to help 'level-up' our region, simply cannot happen without the new hospitals.
"We are at a really exciting point in the project as all the work to prepare the ground for construction of the new hospitals has been completed."
There are also plans for another multi-storey car park for patients and visitors.
The hospital trust is finalising its business case for the project, which is part of the government's £3.7bn commitment to create 40 hospitals by 2030.
