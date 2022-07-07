Somaiya Begum disappearance: Man re-arrested after body find
- Published
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found by police searching for a missing 20-year-old Bradford woman.
Somaiya Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street in Barkerend at about 14:00 BST on 26 June.
West Yorkshire Police said a body had been found near Fitzwilliam Street in Bradford shortly after 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 52-year-old man held on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
He was initially arrested on 29 June in connection with Ms Begum's disappearance and later released on bail.
Police said the body had not yet been formally identified but Ms Begum's family had been informed.
A cordon is in place around the scene where the body was found while forensic examinations continue, police said.
Officers thanked the community for assisting the ongoing investigation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.