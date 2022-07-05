Leeds: Toddler dies after falling from block of flats
- Published
A toddler has died after falling from the window of a block of flats in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after the ambulance service contacted them about the fall at Saville Green at 13:25 BST on Saturday 2 July.
The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Police said inquiries were being carried out to establish the full circumstances.
A force spokesperson said: "The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."
