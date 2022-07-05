Leeds and Wakefield: Consultation begins on A61 and A639 upgrade
Leeds and Wakefield residents are being asked for their views on a £22.5m scheme to improve two key routes connecting the areas.
The plan will see upgrades to the A61 between Leeds and Wakefield and the A639 between Leeds and Pontefract, part of the Wakefield borough.
The project will include improving safety for cyclists and walkers, along with creating faster bus journeys.
A public consultation will run both online and in-person until 14 August.
Leeds City Council, Wakefield Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority also aim to reduce congestion for drivers, lower air pollution and improve green spaces.
Several community consultation events are taking place at various venues along the two routes.
Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire mayor, said: "Investment in the A61 and A639 is another step towards achieving net zero carbon emissions in our region by 2038, making life in Leeds and Wakefield cleaner and greener.
"I would urge people to respond to the consultation, as the proposed changes will affect everyone who uses the routes."
