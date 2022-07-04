Bradford teen admits killing three in wrong-way M606 crash
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has admitted causing the deaths of three people by dangerous driving after they were killed in a crash on a motorway in Bradford.
The teenager was driving a van the wrong way down the M606 on 13 June when he collided head-on with a taxi.
Taxi driver Sohail Ali and his passenger Simon McHugh died along with van passenger Kyden Leadbeater, 18.
The boy, who cannot be named, admitted the charges at Bradford Magistrates Court and has been remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 1 August.
The van was being pursued by police shortly before it took a wrong turn onto the motorway.
West Yorkshire Police referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said initial investigations suggested the van was stolen and police did not follow the van onto the motorway.
