Huddersfield stabbing: Teenager injured in disturbance
- Published
A 17-year-old has been stabbed at a house in West Yorkshire.
The teenager was injured in a disturbance at a house in Thornton Lodge Road, Huddersfield, at about 23:50 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be serious but not life-threatening.
Anyone who saw or who has footage of the assault is being urged to contact police. The area has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.
Det Insp James Bellhouse, of Kirklees District CID, said: "While some people were arrested in relation to disorder which happened while police were in attendance, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw, or who has footage of the assault.
"A scene remains in place today for forensic examination and this is preventing access to Thornton Lodge Road.
"We are aware this is causing some local disruption and will reduce the cordon when we are able to.
"Incidents of this nature are taken seriously and there are local officers in the area today to provide reassurance to anyone with concerns."
