Boy, 16, charged after three die in wrong-way M606 crash
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with causing the deaths of three people by dangerous driving in a motorway collision.
Last month police said a van failed to stop for officers then drove the wrong way on the M606 near Bradford, colliding with a taxi.
Taxi drive Sohail Ali, 28, and his passenger Simon McHugh, 49, died in the crash on 13 June.
Kyden Leadbeater, 18, a passenger in the van, also died.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police said he is charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, robbery, theft of motor vehicle and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place.
West Yorkshire Police has previously said it referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said initial investigations suggested the van was stolen and police did not follow the van onto the motorway.
