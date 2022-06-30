Yorkshire Arriva bus drivers strike suspended after new pay offer
A long-running strike by Arriva bus workers in parts of Yorkshire is to be suspended, union officials have said.
The industrial action, which began on 6 June, is set to end on Saturday while union members consider a new pay offer.
Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: "Arriva has come forward with an offer which our members will now be balloted on."
If the offer was rejected by members then strike action would resume, Mr Bown added.
The suspension of strike action while the ballot was being carried out was "an act of goodwill", he said.
About 650 bus workers across Yorkshire walked out after rejecting an offer of a 4% pay rise.
The Unite union had previously said some drivers were being forced to use food banks and its members were seeking an "inflation-related pay increase of around 10%".
Arriva made an increased offer of between 8% and 12%, depending on the worker's grade, which the company described as "very fair".
