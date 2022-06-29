Bradley Wall: Two men in court on Beeston street murder charge
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead in a Leeds street.
Bradley Wall, 24, was discovered outside a property on Fairford Avenue, in Beeston, on Thursday afternoon.
Aiden Ramsdale, 24, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston, and Patrick Mason, 31, of Whingate, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with his murder.
Both were remanded into custody ahead of a provisional trial set for 28 November.
A third man arrested over the weekend has been released and faces no further action, West Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.