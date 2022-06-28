Lionesses: Search on for lost GB women's rugby league shield
- Published
A trophy won by the Great Britain Women's Rugby League team during their first ever tour of Australia in 1996 has gone missing.
Julia Lee, who refereed with the tour, said the shield was last seen on the team's return from the tour - but nobody knows where it went next.
Ms Lee, from Huddersfield, realised it was lost while curating a project celebrating the sport's women pioneers.
Former team members were now "searching high and low" for the trophy, she said.
Ms Lee was the first female qualified rugby league referee in Great Britain and Australia and, to date, no female referee in the UK has surpassed her achievements.
She said: "The initial idea was that everybody on the team would take turns to look after it. I don't know if that ever happened.
"When we went on the 1996 tour to Australia, it was the very first one and I don't think anyone knew what to expect.
"We actually won the Ashes series, which was a great achievement at the time, but I don't think we realised how great that was."
Ms Lee added that she hoped the shield could be found.
"With all the hard work we put into it, we've got no shield to show for it," she said.
"Someone has it somewhere. I hope nobody has got rid of it. It's such a big trophy."
Joanna Carr-Will, who was a member of the Great Britain squad which went on tour Down Under in 1996, said she certainly remembered what it looked like.
"We've all got pictures of us all holding it in the airport when we got back," she said.
"I'm sure there are people who have gone up into the loft and just double-checked they've not taken it home," Ms Carr-Will added.
"But, yes, it's quite a big shield and I'm sure someone, once they come across it, they will know.
"It's got a big banner across it that says 'the Ashes series', so if they find it, they will know."
The Life with the Lionesses exhibition, which sparked the search for the shield, made its debut at the York Festival of Ideas earlier this month.
It will soon go on display in the Houses of Parliament before going on tour to towns and cities with strong connections to rugby league, including Leeds, Batley, Hull, Huddersfield, St Helens and Warrington.
