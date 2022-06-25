Electric buses to be introduced in West Yorkshire in £81m scheme
Plans to increase the number of electric buses in West Yorkshire have been given the go ahead.
The £81m scheme would see older, more polluting diesel vehicles replaced with 240 zero emission buses.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority said the change had the potential to cut carbon emissions in the region by up to 17,000 tonnes a year.
The authority is working on a business plan and has allocated £50m towards the scheme, subject to final approval.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a meeting was told that the proposal would be partly funded through a government grant.
As well as the new buses, the project will fund infrastructure such as charging points at bus depots.
Dave Pearson, Director of Transport Services, said the money would be given to bus companies to make up the difference in cost between diesel and electric buses.
Lib Dem councillor Stewart Golton said that £81m was a huge amount to hand out to private bus companies.
"What is it we are adding in value for bus passengers?" he added.
"I don't see why we should be providing any subsidies for bus companies when they may go on to reduce services."
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin replied: "The extra value will be that there are much lower carbon emissions."
The authority said the programme would be delivered in three phases with the first introducing 111 electric buses in Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield.
The second phase would introduce electric buses to Calderdale and Kirklees and the third would see a further 126 zero-emission buses across West Yorkshire, with the infrastructure to support them.
If finally approved, the change would mean that 19% of West Yorkshire's bus fleet would be electric.
