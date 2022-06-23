Far-right cell members jailed for terror offences
- Published
Members of a "fascist" cell who made gun parts on a 3D printer and rejoiced at mass shootings have been jailed.
The three men and one woman were convicted of 18 offences in March following a two-month trial.
Prosecutors said they had "celebrated racist violence and killing".
At Sheffield Crown Court, Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and Stacey Salmon, 29, all from Keighley, and Samuel Whibley, 29, from Anglesey, were jailed for a total of 31 years.
During the trial, jurors had heard that a partially constructed 3D-printed gun was found at the home of Hall and his partner Salmon at Hill Top Walk, Keighley.
Firearms experts said despite being incomplete, the weapon could have proved lethal if fully assembled.
Other weapons were also recovered from the gang, as well as chemicals and practical guides for making explosives.
An undercover police officer had infiltrated the group, which used the Telegram online messaging app to exchange terror manuals and share racist ideology, the trial heard.
The group also posted videos of atrocities, including mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019.
Daniel Wright, 30, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, was found guilty of seven offences, including an offence of manufacturing a firearm, and was jailed for 12 years.
Hall was found guilty of manufacturing a firearm and possessing a firearm, and was jailed for six years.
Salmon was convicted of possessing a firearm and was jailed for three years.
Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was found guilty of eight terrorism offences, including the encouragement of terrorism and the dissemination of a terrorist publication, and was jailed for 10 years.
At the start of the trial, prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC said the defendants were members of an "extreme fascist" cell during the first four months of 2021.
After the sentencing, temporary Det Ch Supt Peter Craig, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said the unit worked tirelessly to identify those who had "an extremist mindset and threaten the safety and unity of our diverse communities".
