Leeds: Travel warning ahead of major city music and sport events
- Published
Sports and music fans heading to major events in Leeds have been warned about possible travel problems due to transport strikes and roadworks.
England's cricketers begin a four-day test against New Zealand on Thursday, while England's women footballers face the Netherlands on Friday evening.
The First Direct Arena will also host big shows at the weekend, while a retro festival takes place at Temple Newsam.
Helen Hayden, from Leeds City Council, urged people to plan their journeys.
Ms Hayden, the councillor in charge of infrastructure and climate, said: "It's fantastic to see our city so busy again with so many exciting events this weekend, but this means we are expecting our roads to be much busier than usual too."
Railways are expected to be severely affected by the ongoing RMT union industrial action, with strikes planned for Thursday and Saturday.
Bus users in parts of Yorkshire, including Leeds, have also been hit by an indefinite strike which saw drivers for Arriva who are members of the Unite union walk out on 6 June.
Meanwhile, large-scale road works are also taking place around the city, including changes to Armley Gyratory.
A council spokesperson said a special webpage had been created which listed details of the schemes currently taking place on the city's roads.
They urged people to consider park and ride schemes, cycling or walking or, if driving was the only option, to try and avoid junctions two and three of the M621 due to roadworks.
To try to cut down on traffic problems in Headingley, Yorkshire County Cricket Club said it would provide extra parking at Becketts Park plus Cinder and Monument Moor locations.
