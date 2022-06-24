Wakefield by-election result: Labour defeat Tories to retake seat
By Tom Airey
BBC Yorkshire
- Published
Labour has won the Wakefield by-election to regain the West Yorkshire seat it lost to the Conservatives at the 2019 General Election.
Simon Lightwood defeated Tory candidate Nadeem Ahmed by 4,925 votes in the poll to overturn a majority of 3,358.
The vote followed the resignation of ex-Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was jailed in May for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.
The victory signifies Labour's first by-election gain since Corby in 2012.
Prior to Khan's election in 2019, the Wakefield constituency had been held by Labour since the early 1930s
