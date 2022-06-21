Huddersfield: Mark Nilsson jailed for sexual assaults on girl
- Published
A 49-year-old man who carried out sexual assaults on a girl over a two-year period has been jailed.
Mark Nilsson's offences took place between 2018 and early 2020, a jury at Leeds Crown Court heard.
Nilsson, of Abbey Road, Huddersfield, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13.
He was jailed for a total of 10 years, including one year on licence, and on his release he will be required to sign the Sex Offenders' Register.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Gilly Hodds, of West Yorkshire Police, said Nilsson "richly deserved" the sentence.
"He chose to inflict these awful offences on her and then selfishly chose to put her family through the ordeal of a trial in an attempt to escape justice for what he had done.
"I hope seeing him convicted of this string of offending will be of some comfort to the victim and her family and I want to commend them for their bravery in coming forwards."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk