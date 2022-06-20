Three arrested on suspicion of man's murder in Huddersfield
Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in Huddersfield on Sunday.
Police found the man's body after being called to a property on Bradford Road in Fartown at 16:35 BST.
The three men have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the Bradford Road area and its junction with Willow Lane is asked to contact police.
Officers remain at the property as forensic examinations take place.
