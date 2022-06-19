Wakefield by-election candidates minute-manifesto on cost of living
The rising cost of living due to increases in food, fuel and energy prices has had an impact on people's finances across the UK.
Ahead of the forthcoming Wakefield by-election the BBC asked candidates to outline in sixty seconds how they would tackle the issue.
The candidates appear alphabetically by surname:
Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative Party
Akef Akbar, Independent
Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance
Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative
Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Jayda Fransen, Independent
The BBC has been unable to contact Ms Fransen
Jordan James Gaskell, UK Independence Party
David John Rowntree Herdson, Yorkshire Party
Therese Hirst, English Democrats
Christopher Richard Jones, Northern Independence Party
Simon Robert Lightwood, Labour Party
Jamie Luke Needle, Liberal Democrats
Ashley Theo Blue Routh, Green Party
Ashlea Simon, Britain First
Chris Walsh, Reform UK
