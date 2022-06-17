Leeds sex attack: Man sought after girl assaulted in park
- Published
Officers investigating a serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in Leeds have released a description of a man they want to trace.
The attack happened in Hainsworth Park, Farsley, at about 19:30 BST on Monday, police said.
The attacker is described as white, aged about 25 to 30, and about 6ft (1.84m) tall. He was wearing dark clothing and had dark hair.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police.
West Yorkshire Police are also keen to trace a woman who the victim spoke to shortly before the attack to come forward.
The force said the woman was accompanied by a child and a labradoodle dog.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.