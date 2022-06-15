Terence Papworth: Prison gave hanged inmate 'satisfactory care'
A man who took his own life while awaiting trial for killing his partner received "satisfactory care" from the prison service, an inquest jury found.
Terence Papworth was found hanged at HMP Leeds on 22 November 2020.
Mr Papworth, 45, was due to go on trial days later for the alleged murder of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, who died at his home in Doncaster.
On Wednesday, an inquest jury at Wakefield Coroner's Court concluded that Mr Papworth's death was suicide.
It also found Mr Papworth had received "satisfactory care" from HMP Leeds and Practice Plus Group (PPG), the healthcare provider for the prison.
The court heard Mr Papworth was remanded to the jail on 8 June, three days after Ms Stringfellow died from multiple injuries at his home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
He made two attempts to take his own life during his 23 weeks in prison.
Mr Papworth had been on suicide watch for around 40% of his time in jail, although he was not at the time of his death after telling a nurse he had no thoughts of self-harm.
Asked by senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin whether inmates facing lengthy sentences could be put on a "precautionary" assessment plan, HMP Leeds governor Alex Littlewood said that would "overwhelm the system".
"There's so many men in there facing long sentences, some people are more traumatised from a six-month sentence than others would be from a life sentence," she told the inquest.
"If we opened an ACCT (assessment, care in custody and teamwork plan) for everyone facing a long sentence, what we are offering would suffer, I believe, because a lot of work goes into maintaining an ACCT."
'Really anxious'
Mr Papworth's family told the inquest on Tuesday they believed he should have been on suicide watch "all the way through" his period on remand for reasons including "facing a lengthy sentence".
Mr Papworth's sister said he was "really anxious" about the trial and spoke regularly about wanting to end his life, telling his family "on several occasions" what he wanted for his funeral.
An inquest into the death of Ms Stringfellow last year at Doncaster Coroner's Court concluded that she had been unlawfully killed.
