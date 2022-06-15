Yorkshire bus worker strike talks break down - Unite
Talks to resolve an indefinite strike by bus workers in a row over pay have broken down, union leaders say.
The walkout, which started on 6 June, is hitting services across West Yorkshire as well as parts of North, South and East Yorkshire.
Union Unite said Arriva's pay offer was below the current level of inflation, while the company claimed its offer of 7-10% for most drivers was "very fair".
According to Unite, the two sides have agreed to meet again.
A spokesman Unite said on Twitter they had met with Arriva bosses at the firm's headquarters in Wakefield.
"Unfortunately, after four hours of discussion the talks have broken down with no deal.
"We are committed to coming back to the table to try and bring this dispute to an end," he added.
Phil Bown, Unite regional officer, has previously said the strike was "an absolute last resort" and members were having to "choose between paying their rent or eating".
"I've got bus drivers here who are working 40 to 50 hours a week [and] some of them are going to food banks to subsidise their income.
"They shouldn't have to do that - they're full-time workers," he added.
Arriva has been approached for a comment on the latest development, but has previously urged Unite to call off the action.
Gavin Peace, area operations director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire, said it was causing so much harm to communities across Yorkshire, including to students sitting exams.
"Many of our customers will also have their own cost of living concerns and we have an essential service to provide," he added.
The bus firm has been unable to operate services across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole.
