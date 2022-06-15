Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions
A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed.
Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office.
Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led detectives to the drugs and cryptocurrency.
At Leeds Crown Court Barclay, of Cow Cliffe Road, Huddersfield, was sentenced to nine years.
He admitted possession of cryptocurrency linked to crime worth £5.85m at the time of his arrest in November 2021.
Barclay also admitted possession of Class A and B drugs, including cocaine and heroin worth £1.2m.
Det Insp Simon Reddington said Barclay had been "a significant player in the possession and sale of Class A drugs".
"Barclay's use of the dark web proved to be the key to opening the door to his drugs network," he said.
The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) monitored Barclay's web use and alerted West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit.
In additional to his jail sentence, Barclay will face a proceeds of crime hearing at a later date.
