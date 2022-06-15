Strawberry Moon rises over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

ScunthorpeAndy1964
This full-frame picture taken from Scunthorpe shows the clear details on the surface of the Moon

Nocturnal red skies are said to have a euphoric effect on shepherds, but delight this week has belonged to photographers, thanks to an annual cerise-hued lunar display known as the Strawberry Moon.

Clear skies meant snappers across the country were treated to a spectacular view of the Earth's lunar companion, which appeared about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual, according to Nasa boffins.

Each month's full Moon is given a different name, often inspired by seasonal changes and events.

June's Strawberry Moon is said to have been so named because it coincides with the season for harvesting the fruit in North America.

BBC Weather Watchers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been sharing their juiciest shots - here is a choice selection of the cream of the crop.

Andy D
Moon watchers near Leeds skyscraper Bridgewater Place were treated to a striking backdrop
Mark Thompson
Bloody Hull: The red colour was particularly striking above the former City of Culture's skyline
Fungijohn
Crater detail: Another super-close shot from Weather Watcher Fungijohn in Sheffield displays the rough surface of the Moon
Sue
Sue's image of a slightly hazy moon appearing close to the Earth's horizon in Wakefield
High Lions
BBC Weather Watcher High Lions in Ampleforth snapped this picture showing the Moon with trees in the foregound

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics