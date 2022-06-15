Kay Mellor death: Family thanks fans for 'wonderful words'
- Published
The family of scriptwriter Kay Mellor have thanked fans for their "wonderful messages" of support following her death.
Leeds-born Mellor wrote a string of hit TV series including ITV's Girlfriends, Band Of Gold and The Syndicate.
Husband Anthony and daughters Yvonne and Gaynor said her death last month at age 71 had left them "heartbroken".
They said she would be greatly missed in a statement released following a private funeral held on Tuesday.
It read: "We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful words, messages and tributes for Kay who was laid to rest on Tuesday.
"Kay was committed to getting new writers' voices on screen and the team at Rollem, which Kay put together and nurtured, will continue her work," it continued.
A memorial event is planned later this year to allow those wishing to celebrate Mellor's life to pay their respects.
Mellor, who also acted, began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning kids' drama Children's Ward.
She also wrote BBC One's Playing The Field, which charted the fortunes of a women's football team, and in 2010 collected an OBE for services to drama.
Bafta-nominated series Fat Friends focused on the members of a slimming group in Leeds, and starred James Corden, Ruth Jones, Alison Steadman and Mellor's youngest child, Gaynor.
Her daughter has also starred in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and BBC One drama The Chase, a series which she co-wrote with her mother.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.