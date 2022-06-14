Radio 2 Live 2022: Line-up revealed for Leeds event
The Kaiser Chiefs, Simple Minds and George Ezra are among the acts confirmed for BBC Radio 2's annual live music festival.
The concert, usually held in London's Hyde Park, will take place at Temple Newsam Park over the weekend of 17 and 18 September.
Presenter Zoe Ball said the whole Radio 2 family was "giddy and excited" about the event.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Thursday.
The Kaiser Chiefs, who formed in Leeds, said the band had been to some great events at Temple Newsam in the past.
"We're very excited to get the chance to finally play a hometown show there," they said.
Topping the bill on Saturday will be legendary band Simple Minds, who said they were "honoured" to be headlining.
"We can't tell you how much we are looking forward to performing a career-spanning set for the thousands of people in Temple Newsam Park," they added.
The full line-up:
Saturday 17 September:
- Simple Minds
- Tears for Fears
- Craig David
- Bananarama
- Ella Henderson
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Kaiser Chiefs
Sunday 18 September:
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- George Ezra
- Melanie C
- Emeli Sandé
- Mark Owen
- Heather Small
- Olly Murs
BBC Radio 2 said a further artist for both days would be announced in the "coming weeks".
The annual event was replaced with Radio 2 Live at Home due to the pandemic in 2020 and in 2021 held live shows in Cardiff, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.
Jeff Smith, the station's head of music, said: "We're so pleased to be announcing the stellar artist line up for Radio 2 Live, as our annual event spreads its wings for the first time across the UK.
"This year we will be in Leeds with two days of incredible music from an amazing line up of musicians."
James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said it was "hugely exciting" to see the line-up.
"We can't wait to see them in Leeds for what will be an incredible occasion for music lovers and for the city as a whole.
"Temple Newsam is the ideal stage for this kind of spectacular event too and we can't wait to give these amazing acts a proper Leeds welcome."
A highlights show from the festival main stage will broadcast on 24 September on BBC Two.
