Bradford M606 taxi crash: Five hurt as van goes wrong way
Five people have been injured after a van which failed to stop for police went the wrong way down a motorway and collided with a taxi.
West Yorkshire Police said after failing to stop at about 22:45 BST on Monday, the van was driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from the Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford.
It then collided with a taxi, leaving five people injured, three critically.
The M606 remained shut in both directions, police said.
National Highways said investigation work was expected to continue throughout the morning and warned of long delays on the M62 approaching junction 26 for the M606.
It added that maintenance workers were on standby to inspect damage to the barrier on the nearside lane of the southbound carriageway once the police had completed their investigation work.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had been informed of the involvement of a police vehicle prior to the crash and had launched an investigation.
An IPOC spokesperson said: "We understand that a Ford Transit van failed to stop for police before it was involved in a collision with a taxi after the van entered the M606 on the wrong side of the carriageway.
"IOPC investigators are attending the scene and the police post-incident procedure."
