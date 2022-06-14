Sebastian Kalinowski: Man pleads guilty to killing Huddersfield boy
A man on trial for the murder of his partner's teenage son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski in Huddersfield in August 2021.
On Tuesday at Leeds Crown Court, Mr Latoszewski changed his plea on the manslaughter charge, but denies murder.
Prosecuting, Jason Pitter QC said the murder trial was set to continue against both defendants.
He maintained it was the prosecution's case "both are guilty of murder so the trial will continue as before".
The court heard Sebastian's mother and her partner allowed their son to die after he endured weeks of abuse, which included being hit with a piece of wood and whipped with a cable.
The jury was told the boy died as a result of untreated rib fractures which ranged from two days old to 12 weeks old.
The teenager had an untreated infection which ultimately killed him, in effect "poisoning his body and causing it to shut down", the prosecution added.
In his opening address on Monday, Mr Pitter gave graphic descriptions of the treatment inflicted upon the boy, much of which was recorded on CCTV cameras installed by the couple.
A video played to the jury on Tuesday showed the final hours of the teenager's life as he staggered around his bedroom on the morning of his death.
The CCTV images then showed him lifeless and lying on the floor after, the couple allege, he was found unconscious in the bath.
Mr Pitter said Mr Latoszewski, who was filmed attempting CPR, tried to blow water into the teenager's mouth in what the prosecutor said was to give the appearance he had drowned.
A story was "concocted" between the couple to deny murdering the boy, the prosecution said.
It was expected Mr Latoszewski and Ms Kalinowska would, later in the trial, try to claim their treatment of Sebastian was "reasonable chastisement", Mr Pitter added.
Ms Kalinowska, 35, and Mr Latoszewski, 36, deny murder. The trial continues.
