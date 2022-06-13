Drugged-up Bradford driver killed mum on school run
A drugged-up driver who killed a mother-of-five as she was on the school run has been jailed for nine years.
Jamie Taylor, 42, ran down 39-year-old Iram Shahzadi in Bradford in May 2021.
Bradford Crown Court heard Taylor, who has never held a driving licence, tested positive for cocaine after the crash at the junction of Hinchcliffe Street and Beech Terrace.
Taylor of Hendford Drive, Bradford, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
The court heard Taylor had already collided with a parked car in Bakerened shortly before he mounted the pavement in Hinchcliffe Street and hit Ms Shahzadi as she was walking to collect her youngest child from school.
She died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
After viewing CCTV footage of the collision, The Recorder of Bradford, Judge Richard Mansell QC, said Taylor had made a conscious decision to drive away from the first crash as fast as he could to avoid his registration being taken.
Following the second collision Taylor, who has a previous conviction for dangerous driving and several convictions for driving while disqualified, got out the car and staggered away from the scene, the court heard.
He was jailed for seven and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving and given an 18-month consecutive sentence for breaching bail conditions in relation to an unrelated offence.
Passing sentence Judge Mansell said: "By your actions you have cut short the life of a decent woman and mother.
"You have deprived five children of a mother for the rest of their lives, left the children's father widowed and caused untold grief to other close members of her family."
Taylor was also banned from driving for a total of nine-and-a half years and told he must take an extended test before driving lawfully on the roads.
