Driffield crash: Jack Stabler, 17, killed in two-car collision
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died in a two-car collision in East Yorkshire.
Jack Stabler was killed when a red Vauxhall Corsa and red Skoda Fabia crashed on the B1249 near Driffield at about 01:40 BST on Saturday.
Humberside Police said an 18-year-old man injured in the collision remains in a critical condition in Hull Royal Infirmary.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: "Both families are being supported by specially trained officers, and they ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.
"Our thoughts are with Jack's family at this incredibly difficult time."
