Jennifer Andrews: Murder accused appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Leeds.
Jennifer Andrews, 35, was found at the property in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, on Monday night and died later in hospital.
Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, Leeds, who is also charged with possessing a knife, did not enter a plea at Bradford Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody to appear again on 24 June. A trial date has been provisionally set for 5 December.
