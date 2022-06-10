Talks due over indefinite strike by Yorkshire Arriva bus workers
Talks are to take place to try and resolve an indefinite strike by bus workers in a row over pay.
The walkout, which started on Monday, is halting services across West Yorkshire and parts of North and East Yorkshire.
Union Unite said Arriva's pay offer was below the current level of inflation while the company claimed its offer of 7-10% for most drivers was "very fair".
Talks between the sides are to due to be held on 15 June.
Phil Bown, Unite regional officer, said the talks were "a small first step in resolving this dispute".
He added: "It is now imperative that when those talks occur Arriva makes an improved offer that meets members' expectations."
Mr Bown has previously said the strike was "an absolute last resort" and members were having to "choose between paying their rent or eating".
Arriva said it was "disappointing" Unite "felt" 15 June was "the most appropriate time to meet next".
Gavin Peace, area operations director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire, said: "Unite should act urgently and immediately call off this strike action which is causing so much harm to communities across Yorkshire, including to students sitting exams.
"It is not fair to the customers we serve to face an unjustified second week of strike action.
"Many of our customers will also have their own cost of living concerns and we have an essential service to provide."
The bus firm has been unable to operate services across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole.
