World Triathlon Series: Leeds road closures for Roundhay Park event
- Published
Drivers are being warned to expect road closures in parts of Leeds this weekend as a major triathlon event takes place.
Thousands of athletes, including Olympians Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, are set to compete on Saturday and Sunday at Roundhay Park.
The park will host the World Triathlon Championship Series 2022, with a number of nearby roads being closed between Friday morning and Sunday evening.
The council urged people to plan ahead.
Races over the weekend include elite men, elite women plus a mixed relay event.
The following roads will be closed:
- On Friday between 09:30 BST and 12:00, Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue
- On Saturday between 05:00 and 18:00, Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue
- On Sunday between 04:00 and 18:00 Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue
- On Sunday between 04:00 and 13:00, a cycle route along Street Lane, Scott Hall Road and Stonegate Road, affecting Roundhay, Oakwood, Moortown and Meanwood, will also be closed
Jonny Brownlee, who won a gold medal in the mixed team relay event at the delayed Tokyo 2020 games, said having a world series in his home city of Leeds was "absolutely amazing".
"When I first started doing triathlons, the thought of having a world series here was unthinkable. It felt absolutely miles away."
Andy Salmon, British Triathlon CEO, said the Leeds event created an "unparalleled" atmosphere for the athletes.
"This year we're excited that the crowd will get to see individual and mixed relay triathlon with the park fully open for spectators."
Access to the park to see the event will remain open and free, Leeds City Council said.
Live coverage of the event is available to watch on BBC One.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.