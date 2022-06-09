Stephen Burkinshaw murder: Man jailed over fatal stabbing
A man who admitted stabbing another man to death in West Yorkshire has been jailed for life.
Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw , 40, died in hospital after being found seriously injured at Buckingham Court, Wakefield, at about 00:40 BST on 10 April.
Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, pleaded guilty to his murder at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
Lodge was told he would serve a minimum of 15 years and 10 months for the killing.
In a statement, Mr Burkinshaw's family said no sentence "would ever feel enough".
However, they said they were "relieved to have been granted some form of closure", adding that Mr Burkinshaw would "never be forgotten".
"We will love you always and forever. Fly high our beautiful baby blue-eyed boy," they said.
Det Insp Sam Freeman, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "Our sympathies remain with Mr Burkinshaw's family at this tragic time.
"We hope his family will find some closure now his killer has been sentenced."
