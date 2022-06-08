Motorists in Doncaster and Grantham face £2 per litre fuel costs
Fuel prices have topped £2 a litre at service stations across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
BP garages at Doncaster North Services and Grantham North Services are charging drivers 202.9p per litre for petrol and 204.9p per litre for diesel.
Moto Hospitality, which sets the price, said the rise was due to "several elements" including oil price and tax.
Neil Warne, owner of a Lincoln taxi firm, said his fuel bill had recently tripled to £3,000 a week.
"The impact is so difficult, it's gone up so much in such a short space of time," he said.
"I monitor the fuel prices every week and we are now paying almost 40p a litre more than we were six months ago."
Mr Warne, owner of Wolds Travel, has a fleet of 14 vehicles and said he was having to pass on the price rise to customers but knowing exactly what that would be was like a "rollercoaster".
"We're screaming for help. We've just come through a pandemic... we managed to survive that as we weren't shut down by the government and then life comes back to normal and everyone can go out... we're still here to do that but now we've got this fuel crisis."
Jim Garton, who works at the A1 Stadium Diner at Colsterworth, said: "It's having a huge impact especially when you've got a small family like myself.
"It's a struggle because you've got to balance the fuel and shopping and everyone is really struggling and trying hard to get through it."
A spokesperson for Moto Hospitality said it recognised fuel prices were higher "than customers would like."
They said wholesale oil prices had gone up by about 6% in the past week, and the company had held off passing the rise on to customers "in the hope that prices would dip".
The spokesperson added: "No such price drop has occurred and we have now had to start reflecting some of the increased wholesale costs in our forecourt prices."
The cost of filling a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 for the first time.
The price of petrol saw its biggest daily jump in 17 years on Tuesday, with a rise of more than 2p a litre, according to the RAC.
The average price of petrol is now 180.73p per litre, and 186.57p per litre for diesel.
