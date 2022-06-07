Leeds PCs who tackled knifeman nominated for bravery award
- Published
Two police officers who wrestled a man to the ground who was terrorising a bus full of passengers with a knife have been nominated for a bravery award.
PC Tom Swift and PC Mike Watkins had responded to reports of a man threatening people with a blade on a late night bus in Leeds in December.
The duo protected passengers as the man swung the weapon at them, West Yorkshire Police said.
They have both have been shortlisted for National Police Bravery Awards.
Arriving at the scene in Holbeck on the night of 21 December, PC Swift and PC Watkins could see the man in the centre of the bus brandishing a large knife, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Realising the urgency of the situation, and rather than waiting for back-up to arrive, the two officers, armed with Tasers, calmly told the man to drop his weapon.
But, instead of cooperating, he began to swing the blade around his head and move towards them.
A Taser, a baton strike and incapacitant spray all failed to stop the knifeman.
'Tough assignment'
The melee then spilled out on to the street and the man, wielding both the knife and a police baton he had picked up off the floor, swung at the officers again.
But this time, PC Swift and PC Watkins managed to rush him and wrestled him to the ground.
He was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act and received the treatment he required, police said.
Brian Booth, West Yorkshire Police Federation Chair, said the two officers had displayed incredible courage and professionalism to protect the lives of everyone on board.
"This was a very tough assignment and it got tougher given both Taser and the spray weren't enough to stop this knifeman in his tracks.
"Mike and Tom had to think fast and act fast. They potentially saved lives that night and we are extremely proud of their actions and of them as officers," he added.
The National Police Bravery Awards ceremony is due to be held in London in July.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk