Arriva: Apology to passengers as bus strike continues
A bus operator has apologised to passengers for missing services as an indefinite drivers' strike continues.
The Unite union says Arriva's driver pay offer is below the current level of inflation, with employees struggling to deal with the cost of living.
The strike, which started on Monday, is halting services across West Yorkshire and parts of North and East Yorkshire.
Arriva said it was "sincerely sorry for any inconvenience" and it pay offer of 7-10% for most drivers was "very fair".
The bus firm said it was unable to operate services across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole.
Pre-paid tickets are being accepted on First Bus and Transdev buses, the operator added, but some passengers said these providers were not an option for them.
Writing on Twitter, Hazell Field, who works in Wakefield and lives in Rothwell, said: "I cannot use another bus company as Arriva are the only bus company in Rothwell.
"If I have to have time off work it's unpaid."
Linda Elsworth posted: "What am I supposed to do if the only bus company in Oulton is Arriva?
"I rely on buses."
Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "I know this strike action will cause hardship to people who will be unable to reach hospital appointments, get to work, go shopping or just see friends and family.
"People deserve to be paid appropriately for the work they do, and I urge both sides of this dispute to get together to find a solution as soon as possible."
Kim Purcell, Arriva Yorkshire's commercial director, said: "We deeply regret what's happening and we are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience it's causing.
"We understand it's a critical time for children with exams and we will do all we can to put this right - we did try to avert strike action last week and we put a very fair and generous offer on the table."
'Demanding role'
The operator added that Arriva North East bus services were not affected.
Phil Bown, Unite regional officer, said: "This strike action is being taken as an absolute last resort and is a result of bus workers being chronically underpaid by Arriva.
"We have members in full-time jobs being forced to choose between paying their rent or eating.
"Bus driving is a highly skilled and demanding role and our members deserve to be paid fairly to undertake it."
