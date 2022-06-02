Yorkshire Arriva bus drivers to strike over pay offer
Arriva bus drivers in Yorkshire are to take indefinite strike action over a pay offer.
Arriva Yorkshire said Unite union members were expected to strike from 02:00 BST on Monday "for an undisclosed period of time".
The company said the strike action was "unjustified".
But Unite said an offer of a 4.1% pay increase to its 650 members was "pitiful" and well below the current inflation rate.
The union said 96% of Arriva staff had voted in favour of industrial action.
Balloted workers included bus drivers and engineers.
'Poverty pay'
Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: "Strike action will inevitably cause significant disruption and delays for the Yorkshire travelling public but this dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making.
"Our members are already suffering from poverty pay and the company is trying to make the situation even worse."
The bus firm said it would be unable to operate services across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole.
It added that Arriva North East bus services, which operate into North Yorkshire, were not affected.
Arriva said pre-paid tickets would be accepted on First Bus and Transdev buses.
A spokeswoman for Arriva UK Bus said it was "deeply disappointed" that a deal could not be reached.
"Such unjustified strike action will have an extremely negative impact on communities across the region, particularly at this crucial time of year for students undertaking GCSE exams," Arriva said.
"We put forward an improved and generous pay offer, which we were led to believe met Unite's ambitions. Yet we now find the goal posts have been moved with demands for further increases."
