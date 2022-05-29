Wellbeing garden at Leeds school to aid pupils' mental health
- Published
A school has created a wellbeing garden for children and teachers whose mental health have been affected by the pandemic.
An unused courtyard at Chapel Allerton primary in Leeds has been transformed into an "oasis of calm".
Community groups have worked alongside the school to create a space where pupils can relax and enjoy nature.
Headteacher Nicholas Sykes said the "mental and emotional wellbeing" of everyone at school was very important.
The garden will be used for mindful activities and lessons and also be a place that pupils and staff can got to for some quiet time.
Anwyn Beier, a local artist and parent involved in the transformation, said: "This space is designed to provide a calm, quiet and relaxing area in which all staff and pupils can relax and unwind in nature.
"It's looking so beautiful."
The school said outdoor learning was one of its key focuses, so it had also introduced a biodome for growing fruit and vegetables, as well as improved outdoor play spaces and an orienteering course.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.