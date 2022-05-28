Ossett crash: Several injured as car hits vehicles in police pursuit

A grey Jaguar, which was being followed by police, crashed into two parked cars in Ossett after it failed to stop for officers

Several people have been injured after a car crashed into two parked vehicles during a police pursuit.

West Yorkshire Police said a grey Jaguar which was being followed by police in Ossett, near Wakefield, failed to stop and hit two parked cars on Church Street at about 10:25 BST.

A third car was also damaged.

A police spokesman said three people had been arrested over the crash and several people had to be treated in hospital for "minor injuries".

A third car was also damaged in the crash on Church Street

