Ossett crash: Several injured as car hits vehicles in police pursuit
- Published
Several people have been injured after a car crashed into two parked vehicles during a police pursuit.
West Yorkshire Police said a grey Jaguar which was being followed by police in Ossett, near Wakefield, failed to stop and hit two parked cars on Church Street at about 10:25 BST.
A third car was also damaged.
A police spokesman said three people had been arrested over the crash and several people had to be treated in hospital for "minor injuries".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.