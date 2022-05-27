David Lammy: Death threat MP reacts to sentencing of 'vile racist'
- Published
An MP has said he will not be silenced after a "vile racist" was given a suspended jail sentence for sending him a death threat on social media.
The message to shadow foreign secretary and Tottenham MP David Lammy used a racial slur and threatened violence.
Glenn Broadbent, 62, of Leeds, used a pseudonym online, but was tracked down by West Yorkshire Police.
Mr Lammy said: "The far right will never silence me or stop me standing up for justice."
Broadbent, of Greenside Road, was convicted at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after admitting sending a menacing message contravening the Communications Act 2003.
He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also fined £2,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.
Broadbent was also handed a restraining order banning him from contacting Mr Lammy.
Responding to the sentence, the Labour MP tweeted: "Pleased to report a vile racist who sent me this death threat using a pseudonym has finally been convicted, given a suspended sentence and fined thanks to @WestYorksPolice."
Following Broadbent's sentencing, Ch Supt Damien Miller, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "No-one should have to endure the kind of disgusting racist abuse that was directed at Mr Lammy.
"Members of Parliament can be particular targets for threats and abuse, either directly or online, and we continue to work closely with them and their staff to safeguard and reassure them as they carry out their vital public duty."
