Owner who gave injured dog DIY staple surgery banned
- Published
A dog owner who attempted DIY surgery with a stapler has been banned from keeping pets for seven years.
Aftab Karim, of Huddersfield, claimed he could not afford vet fees when his dog, Luna, was bitten by another dog.
The RSPCA was alerted to concerns about the animal, and found Karim had used a non-medical staple gun bought online to close the wound on the dog's leg.
He admitted a charge under the animal welfare act at Kirklees Magistrates' Court last week.
Karim, 40, took Luna to a veterinary surgery after another dog in his care left her with the "gaping" wound in September 2021.
He was given pain relief for Luna, along with anti-inflammatories and antibiotics.
The RSPCA said it was called to Karim's home when he failed to bring Luna to a surgical appointment the next day.
Graphic images shared by the charity show the DIY job performed on the Belgian Malinois, with 26 staples being used to hold her injury together.
When asked by inspectors at the charity, Karim said he could not afford the fees of up to £1,200 quoted.
Luna was examined and given emergency surgery to remove the staples and her wound was professionally treated.
"For a wound as large as the one suffered the dog would have required a full general anaesthetic," veterinary surgeon James Adams said.
Karim, who admitted his actions were a "ludicrous act" was banned from keeping animals for seven years and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
During the 17 May hearing Karim, of Albany Drive, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering by failing to follow veterinary advice.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £350, with both dogs removed from his address.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.