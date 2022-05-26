Bradford theatre fire: Men jailed after Alhambra bin blaze
- Published
Two men who started a fire at a landmark theatre in Bradford have each been jailed for a year.
Damage costing more than £20,000 was caused to Bradford's Alhambra by the January 2020 bin blaze.
Ricky Stewart, 24, of North Marine Road, Scarborough, and Ian Manning, 35, of Nottingham Street, Bradford, were found guilty of arson at Leeds Crown Court.
PC Natasha Morgan said neither had shown any regard for the harm caused.
The West Yorkshire Police officer said she "welcomed the sentence" after Stewart and Manning deliberately started the fire at the venue, which opened in 1914.
"The consequences could have been far worse, and it is by sheer luck that no-one was injured in this fire," she added.
