Star Hobson: Review into toddler's death frustrating, family says
- Published
The family of murdered Star Hobson say the findings of a review into her death have left them "angry and frustrated".
Star's mother Frankie Smith and her partner Savannah Brockhill were jailed for their roles in the toddler's death.
The report found professionals accepted the couple's explanations for Star's injuries too readily and failed to properly investigate family concerns.
Aunt Alicia Szepler said reading the findings had made her "so much more angry".
The national review also investigated the involvement of social workers, police and other agencies in the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
In Star's case, it found assessment visits were "superficial" and meant professionals had only a "limited understanding of what daily life was like for Star".
Five referrals were made by relatives and friends to Bradford social services who had noticed marks on Star and changes in her personality in the nine months leading up to her death.
Smith and Brockhill's trial heard these were a result of months of physical and psychological abuse at the couple's hands at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, while "caught in the crossfire" of the pair's toxic relationship.
The report said "the growing weight of concerned voices speaking on behalf of Star should have prompted professionals to reconsider the escalating risks to her."
The Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel found Brockhill had a history of domestic abuse with a previous partner and was subject to a restraining order in 2015. But "no checks were carried out" by social services.
"Relevant information that would have helped decision making was not always shared by the police," its authors said.
Great-granddad David Fawcett, from Baildon, said Star's family were "really angry and frustrated".
"It's unbelievable," he said.
"If social services did their job in the first place, Star would've still been with us.
"It's upsetting because it's telling you what you know and what should never, ever happened to Star in the first place. It's very upsetting to have to read it all again."
The review found social workers "too easily accepted" the couple's explanation that one referral was malicious and rooted in a dislike of their same-sex relationship.
Ms Szepler said: "If the organisations had worked together more they might have thought: 'hang on a minute - how come it's been fed to the police and social services by five different people?'
"If they'd all sat down together and looked into it deeper, they would've seen the wider picture that we weren't being malicious.
"They didn't bother hearing our side of what was going on."
Bradford children's social care service was "in turmoil" in 2020, with a high turnover of social workers, "high caseloads and reduced funding", which resulted in assessments being "too superficial", the review found.
The report also said an opportunity for early help was missed before Star's birth because her young mother wasn't seen by an ante-natal health visitor.
Several recommendations have been made including information gathering by different agencies from friends and members of children's wider families.
Janice Hawkes, chair of the Bradford Partnership, apologised and said: "We know agencies let Star down and we must put things right."
She said the authority had taken steps to address issues highlighted in Star's case but recognised there was still work to do.
"As a partnership we are entirely committed to improving the safety of children across Bradford," she said.
Mr Fawcett said: "We're hoping something will come out of this. We don't want things happening to other children like what happened to Star.
"We hope there are changes for the better."
"After what we've been through I don't really have a lot of hope but I want to be hopeful," said Ms Szepler.
"We just hope they stick to what they're actually saying because... [this] has been happening for years and it keeps happening."
Timeline of events
21 May 2019 - Birth of Star Hobson
September 2019 - Star's parents separate
October 2019 - Frankie Smith meets Savannah Brockhill
23 January 2020 - Concerns of domestic abuse and bruising. Following a referral by friend and babysitter Hollie Jones, a social worker visited Star three times and assessed "there were no obvious concerns" but decided housing was the main issue for mother and daughter
Feb 2020 - Star lives with maternal family, in particular her great-grandmother Anita Smith, when Savannah and Frankie's relationship breaks down
April 2020 - Frankie removes Star from the care of Anita Smith without warning.
4 May 2020 - Anita Smith makes a referral to social services and the following day a social work team make an unannounced visit to Savannah's home, where the infant is deemed as being "safe and well". Social workers conclude the referral was malicious
21 June 2020 - Father Jordan Hobson submits photos of bruising with concerns over his daughter's treatment by Savannah. Star is checked over by a medic, arranged by police, and they find no concerns believing the bruising was "most likely to be accidental and consistent with Frankie's explanation"
8 July 2020 - Assessment closed down following a medical report
27 August 2020 - A video of Star with bruises on her face emerges and is sent to police. Officers attempt a visit but the couple say they are in Scotland with Star
2 September 2020 - Star's biological great-grandfather Frank Smith makes a referral after seeing another video of bruising to Star. A social worker contacts Frankie, who tells them her daughter bruised herself falling downstairs and this was previously raised with another social worker. As a result, a home visit was deferred to 4 September but authorities found no record of previous a contact
3 September 2020 - Frankie and Savannah are contacted by a GP advising Star is seen by a doctor but this does not get acted upon by the couple
4 September 2020 - Social services visit Star and conclude "no further action is taken"
15 September 2020 - The case is closed on the grounds concerns were unsubstantiated and the referral was malicious
22 September 2020 - Star dies of an abdominal haemorrhage caused by blunt force trauma. A post-mortem found the toddler suffered multiple injuries to the scalp, forehead, cheek and back as well as a recent skull fracture and a re-fracture of her right shinbone after she was physically assaulted by Brockhill on numerous occasions in the weeks and months leading up to her death.
