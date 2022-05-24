Wakefield by-election: Lib Dems select Jamie Needle
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have revealed their candidate for the forthcoming Wakefield by-election.
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Imran Ahmad Khan, who was convicted in April of a sexual assault and jailed for 18 months.
Jamie Needle, who works in renewable energy, has served on Menston Parish Council, and stood as a candidate in Wakefield in 2019.
He wrote on Twitter he was "very happy to have been selected".
'Best result'
He added: "Looking fwd to working with Cllr Tom Gordon and the team. We want a fair deal for Wakefield."
Mr Gordon, Liberal Democrat group leader at Wakefield Council, added: "Congrats to Jamie Needle, on his selection as the Lib Dem candidate for the Wakefield by-election.
"Jamie stood in Wakefield in 2019 & got the best result for us since 2010.
"I'm looking forward to knocking on doors & supporting him in this by-election."
Earlier this month, Labour selected Simon Lightwood to contest the Wakefield seat, and Nadeem Ahmed, who has been a councillor in the city since 2006, will stand for the Conservatives.
Former Conservative David Herdson will stand for the Yorkshire Party.
